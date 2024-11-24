Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond Suffers Injury vs. Colts

During the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond was injured while returning a punt. Raymond was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was visibly limping and appeared to be in pain.

https://twitter.com/ttwentyman/status/1860772330521141697

This injury could be a significant loss for the Lions, especially for their special teams unit, where Raymond has been one of the most effective return specialists in the league. The team will likely provide an update on his status as the game progresses.