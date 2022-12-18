Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond takes punt to the house against his former team [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Highlights
  • The Lions are taking on the Jets
  • Kalif Raymond got the Lions on the board with a punt return for a TD

The Detroit Lions are currently taking on the New York Jets, and though they have not scored an offensive touchdown thus far, they do have points on the board, thanks to WR Kalif Raymond. During the first quarter of Sunday’s game, the Lions’ defense forced the Jets to punt from their own endzone, and Raymond took a bad punt 47 yards to the house. This had to feel pretty darn good for Raymond, as he was previously cut by the Jets after he muffed multiple punts for them.

Detroit Lions Kalif Raymond

Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond takes it to the house vs. Jets

Watch as Raymond fields the punt, gets a couple of nice blocks, and sprints 47 yards for a Lions touchdown.

Way to go, Kalif!!!

kalif raymond

