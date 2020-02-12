33.2 F
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay comments on potential contract extension

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In 2017, the Detroit Lions selected WR Kenny Golladay in the third round of the NFL Draft and ever since then, he has been proving that he should have been selected much higher.

This past season, Golladay was absolutely brilliant as he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-best 11 receiving touchdowns.

Because of his rapid climb into what some consider the elite WRs in the league, Golladay’s contract has come into the discussion but apparently, he is not worried about it.

Golladay recently spoke about his contract situation (currently $2,144,000) and he insists that everything will work itself out.

From Touchdown Wire:

“It’s really a blessing,” he said of his current situation. “I just try to walk in the building and be the same guy every day. That’s my big thing. They know what they’re going to get out of me. I put the work in, and it shows on the field.”

“Really good, for sure,” Golladay said regarding his feelings about the upcoming numbers. “I wouldn’t mind being in Detroit for a while. Everything should work itself out. I’m enjoying myself.”

Nation, when do you think the Lions should give Golladay a contract extension?

–Quotes via Touchdown Wire– LINK

SourceTouchdown Wire
ViaTouchdown Wire
