The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face this offseason by re-signing wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to a one-year contract. Despite being 33 years old and past his prime, Jones is expected to contribute as a veteran leader and a productive player in his role. While the base value of his deal was $3 million, it was recently revealed by Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team that he has the potential to earn up to $5 million through incentives.

Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.'s contract details revealed

The specifics of these incentives have now been disclosed, shedding light on the benchmarks Jones needs to reach to increase his earnings. Here are the incentives for Jones Jr.'s contract, per Meirov.

55 receptions $200,000 65 receptions $200,000 75 receptions $200,000 700+ yards receiving $200,000 850 yards receiving $200,000 1,000 yards receiving $300,000 5 receiving TDs $200,000 7 receiving TDs $200,000 10 receiving TDs $300,000

Bottom Line – A Contract Worth Striving For

The revelation of the contract details for Jones Jr. illuminates the intricacies of the agreement between him and the Lions. While the base value of the contract is set, the potential for additional earnings through incentives provides an enticing challenge for Jones. As he aims to meet the specified targets, his performance on the field will not only impact his personal income but also contribute to the Lions' offensive success. Whether or not Jones achieves these incentives, his presence as a veteran leader and his potential to excel in his role makes his contract an intriguing element within the team's overall strategy.