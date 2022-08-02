Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffers injury at training camp

According to reports, Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus suffered an injury during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that Cephus had to be helped off the field by two trainers after making a nice catch.

Quintez Cephus being helped off the field by two trainers after a nice catch on the sideline. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2022

Jeremy Reisman gave a more detailed report of what happened on the play, which also involved Jeff Okudah.

Quintez Cephus left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent leg injury. During a one-on-one drill, Cephus got tangled up with cornerback Jeff Okudah and went to the ground. He spent several minutes on the ground before being helped off the field by two trainers, barely putting any pressure on his lower body. He did not return to practice.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and we likely won’t get an update from the team until coach Dan Campbell’s pre-practice press conference on Wednesday. However, it did not look promising.

Quintez Cephus Was Solid In 2021 Before Suffering An Injury

Cephus was solid in 2021 as he scored touchdowns in the first two games of the season and had a nice performance against the Chicago Bears before suffering a season-ending injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

“It sucked, honestly,” Cephus said this week. “(I) got off to a great start, just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities. It ended shorter than I wanted it to, and that sucked.

“I always feel like I got something to prove, and that’s what I was planning on doing every time I got on the field. But not being able to finish that, getting back, I had the same mindset — just a lot to prove to myself and everybody that I can make plays.”

Cephus is in a battle with Trinity Benson to see who will be the Detroit Lions No. 4 receiver. (Assuming Jameson Williams starts the season on the PUP list.

We certainly hope this is just a minor injury for Quintez Cephus.

