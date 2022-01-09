Detroit Lions WR Tom Kennedy says team trending in right direction

Detroit Lions wideout Tom Kennedy became only the third player at the position in Lions history to throw a touchdown pass, accomplishing the feat this afternoon with a 75 yard dime to Kalif Raymond against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit’s regular season finale at Ford Field.

For Kennedy, this isn’t his first touchdown pass, as he’s done it before at different levels including high school. Of course, this one was just a bit different.

“That was like inside the 5, though,” Kennedy said. “Nothing this long. So it was cool.”

Of course, he’s also tossed a few in practice.

“Like three times, maybe,” said Kennedy. “Wednesday, in walk-through, threw it like routes in air, and then Thursday in practice. That was probably the best ball I threw out of all of them.”

The Lions finish the season with three wins in a campaign that began with some significant changes both on and off the field for the Lions. And while the first half of the season was challenging, Kennedy believes that the team is moving in the right direction.

“I think we’ve been trending in the right directions the last few weeks,” he said. “That’s what the coaches have been saying, just get better. We might bot be playing for a playoff spot or anything like that, but how good can we get and can we keep getting better?”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –