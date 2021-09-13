Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams is in concussion protocol

The Detroit Lions are now dealing with an injury in their already thin wide receiver ranks following the departures of the likes of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola.

Tyrell Williams, who caught two of three targets for 14 yards during yesterday’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers, is currently in concussion protocol according to head coach Dan Campbell. Williams departed the game at the start of the 3rd quarter after taking a helmet to helmet hit from 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt; the hit resulted in a flag for unnecessary roughness.

“He’s in concussion protocol,” explained Campbell.

Campbell was sure to give his remaining receiving core a shoutout, saying they “fought their ass off”, but that there were things to improve.

“We made some plays, but we didn’t make enough to win the game,” Campbell said. “Amon-Ra did a good job, but it was Amon-Ra’s first NFL football game against, you know, a very good team and good defense. So, he’s no different than all those other guys. It’s something to build off of….there are so many details he needs to clean up in his game.”

Williams, who missed last season thanks to a torn shoulder labrum, had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2019.