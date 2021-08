We have seen quite a few Detroit Lions concept helmets and to be honest, most of them have left much to be desired.

That being said, this ‘Xenith Shadow XR’ Lions’ concept helmet created by @unimockups is pretty damn smooth!

Check it out and let us know what you think.

Not on this template, but did one on the Xenith Shadow XR a bit ago.https://t.co/lyA1MMIzUW pic.twitter.com/TS5oGQOVIO — UniMockups (@unimockups) August 30, 2021