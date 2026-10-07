Lions Offense Ranks Near Bottom of NFL in Eye-Opening Stat

Jared Goff has been putting up impressive numbers through four games, but one new statistic reveals an area where the Detroit Lions offense hasn’t been nearly as dangerous.

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According to data shared Wednesday by Warren Sharp, the Lions are averaging just 4.09 yards after catch per completion, ranking 28th in the NFL. Only the Bengals (3.98), Saints (3.70), Eagles (3.49), Giants (3.46) and Cardinals (3.38) rank lower.

Lions Aren’t Getting Enough After the Catch

That number stands out because Detroit certainly isn’t struggling to throw the football. Goff has completed 109 of 161 passes for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games, giving him a 108.6 passer rating.

The issue is what happens after those completions.

Sharp’s numbers have Atlanta leading the NFL at an absurd 8.22 YAC per completion, followed by Kansas City at 7.83. Detroit’s 4.09 is less than half Atlanta’s average, suggesting the Lions have largely been forced to manufacture their passing production through Goff’s throws rather than receivers consistently creating additional yardage after the catch.

There is some variation depending on the data provider. Pro Football Reference currently credits Detroit with 455 total yards after the catch and 4.2 YAC per completion, but that still places the Lions near the bottom of the league.

That’s worth watching considering the weapons Detroit has at its disposal. Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown have traditionally been dangerous with the football in their hands, while Jameson Williams has the speed to turn a routine completion into six points in a hurry.

Goff is already playing at a high level. If Detroit can start generating more easy yards after the catch, an offense Dan Campbell believes should be chasing 35 points per game could become considerably more difficult to defend.