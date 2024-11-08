fb
Friday, November 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Youngster Gives Up His Number To Za'Darius Smith

W.G. Brady
As defensive end Za'Darius Smith prepares to make his debut for the Detroit Lions in their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, fans can look forward to seeing him donning a familiar jersey number. According to the Lions official website, Smith will be wearing No. 99, a number he has become synonymous with throughout his career.

Transitioning the Jersey

When Smith first joined the Lions, No. 99 was not immediately available, as defensive tackle Brodric Martin had been wearing it. However, with Martin yet to see action in the 2024 season, he has now transitioned to No. 96, allowing Smith to claim his desired number.

As for whether Smith had to give up anything to acquire No. 99 from Martin, there has been no word on any negotiations or compensations involved in the switch.

UPDATE

Here is what Smith said on Friday when he was asked about acquiring No. 99.

