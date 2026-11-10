The Detroit Lions have already made one move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline by acquiring veteran safety Andre Cisco. But if general manager Brad Holmes really wants to make a splash before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun is the player I would be calling about.

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With Jack Campbell on injured reserve following his frightening neck injury and rookie Jimmy Rolder out for the season, the Lions have some significant concerns at linebacker. Baun wouldn’t just help Detroit address those concerns in the short term; he could become a centerpiece of the Lions’ defense for years to come.

There is no indication the Eagles are actively shopping Baun or that Detroit is negotiating a deal for him. But with Philadelphia sitting at 2-7, Holmes should at least find out what it would take to bring the All-Pro linebacker to Detroit.

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) walks off the field after loss to the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Would the Detroit Lions Have to Give Up for Zack Baun?

My guess? A second-round pick and a third-round pick.

Detroit Lions receive:

LB Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles receive:

2027 second-round draft pick

2028 third-round draft pick

Before anyone says that’s too much to give up for a linebacker, consider what the Lions would actually be getting. Baun is 29 years old, playing at an extremely high level, and is under contract through the 2027 season.

Baun has posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of at least 71.4 in each of the past three seasons. He has also recorded nine sacks since 2024, demonstrating just how much versatility he could bring to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

This isn’t a player Detroit would be renting for the next couple of months. The Lions would be acquiring one of the NFL’s most complete linebackers for the remainder of this season and one more year.

Zack Baun’s Contract Makes Him Even More Appealing

One of the biggest reasons Holmes should seriously consider making this move is Baun’s contract.

Baun has about a season and a half remaining on his current deal. Some believe a second-round pick could potentially be enough to acquire him, but I think Philadelphia would want a little more to part with a player of his caliber.

Baun’s $1.215 million base salary for 2026 would make him an affordable addition for the remainder of this season. Detroit would have a more substantial financial decision to make in 2027, including a reported option bonus worth approximately $14.4 million.

That’s still a commitment I would be comfortable making for a player who can cover, stop the run, rush the passer, and potentially give Detroit an elite linebacker pairing if Jack Campbell is able to return.

Why a Detroit Lions Zack Baun Trade Is Worth the Call

The Lions have already added some defensive reinforcements with the acquisition of Cisco. Adding Baun would take things to an entirely different level.

Holmes has spent years accumulating draft capital and building a championship-caliber roster. If a second-round pick and a future third-round pick are enough to land Zack Baun, I would make that trade in a heartbeat.