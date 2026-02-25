Detroit Lions Hold Formal Meeting With Zion Young

The Detroit Lions continue to cast a wide net at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and one of the most intriguing names to emerge from their formal interview list is Missouri defensive end Zion Young.

According to combine reports, the Lions held a formal meeting with Young in Indianapolis, adding real weight to the idea that Detroit could be eyeing an edge rusher early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That interest was echoed shortly after when ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Young to the Lions with the No. 17 overall pick in his latest first-round mock draft.

Why Edge Rusher Is Squarely on Detroit’s Radar

For several seasons now, the Lions have been searching for a consistent, long-term pass-rushing partner opposite Aidan Hutchinson. While Detroit received a surprising boost last season from Al-Quadin Muhammad, who finished with 11 sacks, his future with the team is uncertain as he heads toward free agency.

Beyond Hutchinson, Detroit’s edge production remains thin. Kiper pointed out that Tyrus Wheat was the next most productive pure edge rusher on the roster, finishing with just 1.5 sacks. That lack of depth has left the Lions vulnerable when Hutchinson is chipped, doubled, or schemed against.

As Kiper wrote in his analysis, Detroit’s need is clear—even with potential interior line options available in the draft.

What Zion Young Brings to the Table

Young, who began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Missouri, has steadily developed into a disruptive edge presence. During the 2025 season, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 46 total pressures, flashing the kind of hand usage and first-step quickness that NFL teams covet.

Kiper specifically highlighted Young’s strong hands and burst, traits that would pair well with Hutchinson’s power-based approach. In Detroit’s defensive scheme, Young profiles as a rusher who could win one-on-one matchups while benefiting from the attention Hutchinson commands on the opposite side.

Draft Connection Worth Monitoring

While a formal combine meeting doesn’t guarantee draft intent, it often signals legitimate interest—especially when paired with a first-round projection from one of the league’s most recognizable draft analysts.

Between Detroit’s ongoing search for edge help, Muhammad’s uncertain status, and Kiper’s projection at No. 17, Zion Young has quickly become a name Lions fans should circle as the draft process continues.

With free agency looming and draft boards still shifting, the Lions appear to be laying the groundwork for a potential first-round investment in their pass rush—one that could shape the defense for years to come.