Detroit Lions ‘Zoom Pegasus 39’ shoes released by Nike [Photo]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
What do the Detroit Lions shoes look like?How do I get these shoes?

If you are a Detroit Lions fan and you happen to need some new fly kicks, we have you covered! (Well, Nike actually has you covered, but you know what we mean)

Nike recently released some special edition Lions ‘Zoom Pegasus 39’ running shoes and as you will see below, they are actually pretty slick.

What do the Detroit Lions shoes look like?

As you can see in the photos below, the shoes are primarily gray with some Honolulu blue trim, along with a small Lions logo both on the side of the shoe and on the inside heel area.

detroit lions, zoom pegasus 39
How do I get these shoes?

If you want a pair of these Lions ‘Zoom Pegasus 39’ shoes, you are going to have to act quickly as there is reportedly a lower stock than in years past.

That being said, if you are interested in repping the Lions with your shoes, you are going to have to pony up $139.99 plus tax to get them.

But, if you are willing to spend, you can click here to place your order.

Detroit Lion's Offense Needs to Start Faster

detroit lions, zoom pegasus 39
