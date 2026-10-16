The Detroit Lions are approaching the November 10 NFL trade deadline with an obvious need in their secondary, and one potential target continues to generate attention: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum.

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The 27-year-old defensive back has appeared in multiple proposed trade scenarios involving Detroit, and fresh insight from someone familiar with Tampa Bay’s situation has provided a better idea of what it might take to acquire him. While there is no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted the Buccaneers about McCollum, the latest discussion gives general manager Brad Holmes another intriguing option to consider.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Zyon McCollum Trade Talk Keeps Surfacing for the Lions

McCollum’s name has been gaining traction as analysts examine possible solutions to Detroit’s defensive struggles, and additional speculation has only fueled interest in the possibility.

We previously examined a potential trade involving McCollum and a fourth-round draft pick, but the latest discussion suggests the price could be higher.

According to new information from A to Z Sports Buccaneers beat writer Evan Winter, the Buccaneers are not currently looking to move McCollum. However, Winter believes a significant draft-pick offer could force Tampa Bay to reconsider.

“I do think a third-rounder would move it,” Winter said.

That is an intriguing assessment for a Lions team that has already demonstrated a willingness to explore trades for established cornerbacks. However, Winter also believes Tampa Bay would be reluctant to move McCollum right now, especially considering his importance to its defense.

Why McCollum Makes Sense for Detroit

At 6-foot-2, McCollum offers the size, athleticism, and versatility that could make him an appealing addition to Detroit’s secondary. He is also under contract beyond the 2026 season after signing a three-year, $48 million extension in September 2025.

That contractual stability could be attractive to Holmes, who would potentially be acquiring more than a short-term defensive reinforcement. McCollum could provide Detroit with another experienced outside cornerback alongside D.J. Reed while allowing the Lions to continue developing their younger defensive backs.

McCollum has also earned praise from Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who told Winter after Tampa Bay’s win over Dallas that the cornerback is playing at an All-Pro level. Winter offered another positive assessment of the cornerback’s abilities.

“He’s very sticky. He’s really good at disrupting the catch point, and he is just a really smart, athletic player who can play all over the secondary,” Winter said.

Those are precisely the qualities Detroit could use as it attempts to improve its pass defense during the second half of the season.

The Biggest Obstacle Could Be Tampa Bay

Although the Buccaneers lost their first four games of the season, their 24-16 win at Dallas on Oct. 8 makes the possibility of an immediate roster shakeup less certain. Tampa Bay also has concerns about its depth at cornerback, making a midseason departure for McCollum difficult to justify.

Winter suggested a second-round offer would be a different conversation entirely, and that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht might accept that price on the spot. At a third-round price, Winter expects Licht to think it over rather than jump, in part because Licht has had success with third-round picks during his tenure.

For Detroit, surrendering a second-round selection would represent a substantial investment in a player whose contract already carries significant financial commitments. A third-round pick would be more appealing, particularly if Holmes believes McCollum could become a long-term solution.

Brad Holmes Has Already Shown He’s Willing to Make a Move

One reason the McCollum speculation is worth monitoring is that Detroit’s interest in upgrading its secondary is not entirely hypothetical. Head coach Dan Campbell previously confirmed the Lions made a serious effort to acquire Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh ultimately traded the cornerback to Dallas.

That pursuit demonstrated Holmes’ willingness to explore a meaningful defensive addition when the circumstances are right. Whether McCollum represents the type of player and price Detroit would be comfortable with remains an unanswered question.

The Lions have shown signs of defensive improvement, including their 45-21 win at Arizona on Oct. 11, but the challenges in their secondary have not disappeared. With the November 10 deadline approaching, McCollum remains a potential trade target worth keeping an eye on.

For now, there is no evidence that a deal is being negotiated. But if Tampa Bay’s season continues to head in the wrong direction, the circumstances surrounding McCollum’s availability could change before the deadline.