Back to the Future: Detroit Lions Welcome Back Former Bob Quinn Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions have moved guard Netane Muti to injured reserve and signed two players, including former draft pick Pat O’Connor, to their active roster.

O’Connor, who former Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn selected with a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, rejoins the team after spending several seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played primarily in a special teams role for Tampa Bay, logging over 340 special teams snaps in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, O’Connor is expected to compete for a roster spot amid recent injuries on the defensive line.

Signing of UFL Offensive Lineman Jake Burton

Additionally, the Detroit Lions signed UFL offensive lineman Jake Burton. With Muti placed on injured reserve and rookie Christian Mahogany still on the Non-Football Illness list, Burton will provide much-needed depth on the Lions’ offensive line.

Detroit Lions Adjustments Amid Injury News

The transactions come as the Detroit Lions adjust to other significant injury news, including the loss of defensive lineman John Cominsky, who is out five to six months with a torn MCL.

These roster changes were announced Thursday prior to the Lions’ training camp, underscoring the team’s efforts to reinforce their lineup ahead of the upcoming season.


 

Written by W.G. Brady

