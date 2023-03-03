Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis: Three points shy of making history

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis falls short of college basketball's all-time scoring record, losing to Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort, Davis finished three points short of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points.

Wow. What a game. Youngstown State beats Detroit Mercy, 71-66, in the Horizon League quarterfinals. Antoine Davis had one last attempt at the record, a 3-pointer that clanked off as time expired. He finishes three points shy of "Pistol" Pete. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) March 3, 2023

Why it matters:

Antoine Davis's basketball career at Detroit Mercy has come to a close, ending a historic five-year run. Though he fell short of the all-time scoring record, he leaves behind an impressive legacy as one of the best players in Horizon League history.

He's the all-time 3-point king in college basketball

Two-time Horizon League player of the year

Five-time, first-team all-Horizon League selection.

Antoine Davis by the numbers:

Detroit Mercy finished the season at 14-19, and their season is likely over without a shot at a postseason tournament.

Antoine Davis scored 3,664 points in his five-year career, falling just three points short of the all-time scoring record.

Youngstown State finished the game 24-8 and advanced to the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament.

The Bottom Line:

Antoine Davis gave his all in the game against Youngstown State but ultimately fell short of the all-time scoring record. Though his college basketball career has come to an end, his legacy will live on as one of the greatest players in Detroit Mercy and Horizon League history. As for Detroit Mercy, they will need to regroup and prepare for next season after a disappointing end to their 2022 campaign.