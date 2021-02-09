Detroit native and award-winning sports journalist Terez Paylor passes away at 37

The sports world is mourning the loss of Yahoo NFL writer Terez Paylor, who passed away unexpectedly earlier today at the young age of 37.

Paylor, who was a Detroit native, joined The Kansas City Star in 2006 and moved up in the ranks, eventually covering the Kansas City Chiefs as beat writer. He also previously covered the University of Missouri athletics program. He later joined Yahoo Sports in 2018.

He had released his latest podcast just yesterday. As of Tuesday evening, a cause of death has not been announced.

Immediately after the news of his passing, tributes began to pour in.

“We are heartbroken to learn that our friend and teammate Terez Paylor has passed away,” Yahoo Sports Editor-in-Chief Johnn Ludden said in a statement. “Terez was a dogged, thoughtful report to many who knew him in the NFL. To us, he was a friend who always had a warm smile and a kind word.”

“He cared deeply about his family, was passionate about his work and remained intensely proud of his Detroit and Kansas City roots,” Ludden continued. “Our sympathy is with Terez’s family and everyone who knew and cared about him.”



