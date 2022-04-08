Detroit native Jack White performs national anthem prior to Tigers Opening Day [Video]

The day that everyone in the Motor City looks forward to is finally upon us, as the Detroit Tigers take the field atComerica Park for the first time in regular-season play for the 2022 MLB Season.
And prior to this afternoon’s game, the Tigers had a special guest perform The Star-Spangled Banner, none other than Detroit native musician Jack White. The 12-time Grammy winner and his band performed an instrumental version of the anthem
Native Detroiter Jack White performs the national anthem on Opening Day. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cANcnHzOYm
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022
“You already know Jack White wouldn’t miss Detroit’s biggest party!” wrote the Tigers’ Twitter account as the announcement was made earlier in the week.
You already know Jack White wouldn't miss Detroit's biggest party!
He'll be performing the National Anthem on #OpeningDay. pic.twitter.com/Et5t3C3Ban
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2022
