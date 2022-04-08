Detroit native Jack White performs national anthem prior to Tigers Opening Day [Video]

The day that everyone in the Motor City looks forward to is finally upon us, as the Detroit Tigers take the field atComerica Park for the first time in regular-season play for the 2022 MLB Season.

And prior to this afternoon’s game, the Tigers had a special guest perform The Star-Spangled Banner, none other than Detroit native musician Jack White. The 12-time Grammy winner and his band performed an instrumental version of the anthem

Native Detroiter Jack White performs the national anthem on Opening Day. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cANcnHzOYm — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022

“You already know Jack White wouldn’t miss Detroit’s biggest party!” wrote the Tigers’ Twitter account as the announcement was made earlier in the week.