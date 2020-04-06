40.5 F
Detroit Tigers News
Detroit News leaks Tuesday’s front cover honoring Al Kaline [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Monday was a rough day for those who either knew or were a fan of Detroit Tigers icon, Al Kaline. When news broke that Kaline had died at the age of 85, plenty of tears were had and even more memories were shared.

On Tuesday, local papers will surely run features to honor the life of Kaline, including The Detroit News, who leaked their front page for tomorrow’s paper.

Check it out.

Well done, Detroit News and Rest in Peace, Mr. Kaline.

Previous articleBen Wallace says Detroit Pistons would have won zero championships with Carmelo Anthony
Next articleReport: MLB and MLBPA working on plan to begin season in May

Comments

