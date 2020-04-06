Detroit News leaks Tuesday’s front cover honoring Al Kaline [Photo]

Monday was a rough day for those who either knew or were a fan of Detroit Tigers icon, Al Kaline. When news broke that Kaline had died at the age of 85, plenty of tears were had and even more memories were shared.

On Tuesday, local papers will surely run features to honor the life of Kaline, including The Detroit News, who leaked their front page for tomorrow’s paper.

Check it out.

Well done, Detroit News and Rest in Peace, Mr. Kaline.