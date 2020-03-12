46 F
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit News projects who the Tigers will select with first pick

Despite the two-week delay to the season, The Detroit News is projecting who the Tigers will select with the first overall pick in June's MLB Draft.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Tigers News

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The various suspensions and outright cancellations of sporting events worldwide have now affected Major League Baseball, who announced earlier that the start of their 2020 campaign would be pushed back at least two weeks thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

Embed from Getty Images

The 2020 MLB Draft is slated to begin June 20, and so far we’ve yet to hear any news on any potential delays or cancellations. Thanks to their MLB-worst record in 2019, the Detroit Tigers own the first overall selection, and fans are pining to see who their team will be taking as they look towards the future in the midst of a difficult rebuilding effort.

Embed from Getty Images

According to Lynn Henning of The Detroit News, the Tigers are still projected to be selecting Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson with the first pick:

“He was 4-for-10 last weekend against Fresno State, with a customary four walks. No home runs, but Torkelson doubled. So it is very much status quo for a hitter who isn’t ready to be displaced from any draft top-spots. Last week’s rank: 1 “

Here are the next slated projections:

2. Asa Lacy, Texas A&M, LH pitcher

3. Zac Veen, Spruce Creek High, OF/1st baseman

4. Emerson Hancock, University of Georgia, RH pitcher

5. Austin Martin, Vanderbilt, OF/IF

Tigers fans, would you be satisfied if the team were to take Torkelson with their important first overall selection?

– – Quotes via Lynn Henning of The Detroit News Link– –

SourceLynn Henning
ViaThe Detroit News
Detroit Tigers News

