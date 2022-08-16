Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Opening Night opponent leaked

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons now know who they will play on Opening Night of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Earlier today, Edwards III tweeted out that the Pistons will begin their 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic.

As noted, this will be a fun matchup between two young teams as the Pistons will feature Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero will make his NBA debut for the Magic.

A fun matchup between two young teams. Cade Cunningham vs. Paolo. Can Saddiq drop another 60-ball? Jonathan Isaac’s return? Good way-too-early temperature check for both sides. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) August 16, 2022

