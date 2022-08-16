Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Opening Night opponent leaked

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons now know who they will play on Opening Night of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Earlier today, Edwards III tweeted out that the Pistons will begin their 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic.

As noted, this will be a fun matchup between two young teams as the Pistons will feature Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero will make his NBA debut for the Magic.

Nation, how many games do you think the Detroit Pistons will win in 2022-23?

