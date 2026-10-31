The Detroit Pistons are wasting little time making noise in the Eastern Conference, and Friday night’s performance against the Brooklyn Nets offered another reason to believe this team is building something special.

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Behind Cade Cunningham’s 20 points and an impressive defensive effort, Detroit cruised to a 110-94 victory at Barclays Center, improving to 5-1 on the season.

It’s the Pistons’ best six-game start since the 2015-16 season, and perhaps the most encouraging part is how they’re winning.

Detroit isn’t relying on one superstar to carry the offense every night. Instead, J.B. Bickerstaff’s team is combining defensive pressure, balanced scoring, and an increasingly dangerous group of young players.

And the rest of the NBA might want to start paying attention.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day’ron Sharpe (20) looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Overcome Slow Start to Dominate Brooklyn

Friday’s game didn’t begin the way Detroit envisioned.

Brooklyn jumped ahead 28-21 after the first quarter and eventually pushed its advantage to 10 points early in the second. But rather than panic, the Pistons responded with the kind of run that has become increasingly familiar this season.

Detroit outscored Brooklyn 35-21 in the second quarter, taking a 56-49 advantage into halftime.

Then came the knockout punch.

The Pistons dominated the third quarter 36-17, turning a competitive game into a comfortable victory.

Cunningham finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists in just 28 minutes.

Duncan Robinson added 17 points, while Ronald Holland II delivered one of his most impressive performances of the young season, scoring 18 points and recording four steals.

Ausar Thompson contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, continuing to demonstrate why his versatility is so valuable to Detroit’s success.

Detroit Pistons Defense Is Becoming a Serious Problem for Opponents

Here’s the statistic that should have Eastern Conference opponents paying attention.

No team has shot better than 45.5% from the field against Detroit through its first six games.

Brooklyn managed just 40.3% shooting Friday and committed 23 turnovers as the Pistons repeatedly disrupted the Nets’ offensive rhythm.

Detroit also held a commanding 27-11 advantage in fast-break points.

That combination is significant.

The Pistons aren’t simply forcing difficult shots. They’re converting defensive pressure into immediate scoring opportunities, something that makes them especially dangerous when Cunningham and Thompson are pushing the tempo.

Detroit Is Winning Without Jalen Duren

And they’re doing it without injured center Jalen Duren, who is out at least two weeks with a right hamstring strain.

As we previously reported, Detroit committed $200 million to Duren earlier this month, making it clear that the young big man remains a central part of the franchise’s future.

Yet even without him, Bickerstaff has found ways to keep the Pistons competitive in the paint and aggressive defensively.

Paul Reed contributed 12 points against Brooklyn, while veteran John Collins grabbed nine rebounds.

That’s the kind of depth championship contenders need.

Are the Pistons Becoming Legitimate Eastern Conference Contenders?

It’s still October, and nobody should be handing Detroit an Eastern Conference championship banner after six games.

But the early signs are difficult to ignore.

The Pistons have won five of their first six games, they’re defending at an impressive level, and Cunningham hasn’t needed to score 35 points every night to keep them winning.

As we previously examined, Detroit’s next step depends heavily on the continued development of Cunningham and Thompson, particularly their ability to influence games in different ways.

Friday provided another example of that partnership working.

Cunningham directed the offense, Thompson filled the stat sheet, and Holland brought energy off the bench.

Meanwhile, Robinson provided perimeter scoring that helped keep Brooklyn from focusing entirely on Detroit’s primary playmakers.

The Pistons also opened NBA Cup group play with a victory, giving them an encouraging start in a competition that provides another measuring stick against conference opponents.

Their next challenge comes Monday at the Charlotte Hornets.

There will be tougher opponents ahead, and Detroit still has questions to answer about its health and offensive consistency.

But six games into the season, one thing is becoming increasingly clear.

The Pistons aren’t just winning games. They’re developing the kind of defensive identity and depth that could make them a serious problem in the Eastern Conference.