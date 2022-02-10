Detroit Pistons acquire former No. 2 overall pick as part of 4-team deal

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have acquired Marvin Bagley III as part of a 4-team deal.

The 4-team trade includes seven players with the Pistons shipping Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to the Sacramento Kings, along with two future second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Free Press has confirmed.

The Los Angeles Clippers are also part of the trade, with Donte DiVincenzo going to the Sacramento Kings and Serge Ibaka going to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nation, do you like this trade for the Pistons?