Detroit Pistons among favorites to land PG Russell Westbrook

The Draft Lottery is in the books and we now know the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

But could the Pistons also go after a big name in free agency?

Well, according to the fine folks at BetOnline, the Pistons are among the favorites to land nine-time NBA All-Star point guard, Russell Westbrook.

As you can see below, the Pistons (6/1) trail only the Indiana Pacers (3/1), New York Knicks (7/2), Oklahoma City Thunder (4/1), and Houston Rockets (11/2) for the best odds to land Westbrook if he does not stick around with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons are on the board for Russell Westbrook’s services, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/hnyK50PGJ6 — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 19, 2022

During the 2021-22 season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds in 78 games with the Lakers. This comes one season removed from Westbrook averaging a triple-double with the Washington Wizards.

Personally, I don’t want anything to do with Westbrook. Not only is he going to be 34 years old for the 2022-23 season but he would mess up the chemistry the Pistons currently have going.

Nation, would you have any interest in the Pistons bringing in Russell Westbrook for the upcoming season?

