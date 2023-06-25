Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
spot_img

Detroit Pistons Announce 2023 Summer League Schedule

Rookie Ausar Thompson is scheduled to face off against his twin brother in Summer League action.

pistons2
Detroit PistonsPistons News ReportsDetroit Pistons Announce 2023 Summer League Schedule

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
1 min.
Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson is scheduled to face off against his twin brother in Summer League action.
Ausar Thompson Pistons

The 2023 NBA Summer League schedule has officially been announced for the Detroit Pistons. The fans' excitement is already through the roof to get their first watch of the new Detroit first-round picks — fifth overall pick Ausar Thompson and 25th pick Marcus Sasser.

Summer League competition begins for the Pistons on July 8 against the Orlando Magic. Headlining the Pistons' Summer League schedule is the showdown between the Thompson twins. Ausar will square off against his twin brother Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets on July 9.

Detroit finishes their Summer League action that same week as the Rocket game. The Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors on July 12 in their third game. Their final game concludes against the San Antonio Spurs and the prized No. 1 overall selection Victor Wembanyama.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons Swap Picks With Celtics & Select Marcus Sasser: NBA Draft 2023

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver makes another Draft night trade! Pistons swap picks with Celtics & select Marcus Sasser! Read more here!
Read more

Detroit Pistons land Ausar Thompson with No. 5 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have their man.
Read more

Detroit Pistons interested in trade for Tobias Harris

According to a report, the Detroit Pistons are interested in trading for Tobias Harris.
Read more
Detroit PistonsPistons News Reports

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers make decision on P Franklin Perez

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.