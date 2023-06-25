Detroit Pistons Announce 2023 Summer League Schedule

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson is scheduled to face off against his twin brother in Summer League action.

The 2023 NBA Summer League schedule has officially been announced for the Detroit Pistons. The fans' excitement is already through the roof to get their first watch of the new Detroit first-round picks — fifth overall pick Ausar Thompson and 25th pick Marcus Sasser.

Summer League competition begins for the Pistons on July 8 against the Orlando Magic. Headlining the Pistons' Summer League schedule is the showdown between the Thompson twins. Ausar will square off against his twin brother Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets on July 9.

Detroit finishes their Summer League action that same week as the Rocket game. The Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors on July 12 in their third game. Their final game concludes against the San Antonio Spurs and the prized No. 1 overall selection Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons' Las Vegas Summer League schedule:



vs. Magic on July 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

vs. Rockets on July 9 at 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

vs. Raptors on July 12 at 6 p.m. (ESPN 2)

vs. Spurs on July 14 at 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV) — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) June 23, 2023