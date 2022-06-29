On Wednesday night, news broke that the Detroit Pistons had acquired F/C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks from the New York Knicks in a move that cost the Pistons nothing and cleared a bunch of salary cap space for the Knicks.

In the trade, the Pistons also landed second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, along with $6 million in cash.

With the Pistons taking on the contracts of Noel and Burks, they have likely put themselves out of the conversation when it comes to making a max offer to either Deandre Ayton or Miles Bridges.

Troy Weaver crafted a masterpiece to get Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons announce 4 roster moves

One day later, the Detroit Pistons announced four roster moves, including exercising the team option for the contract of Hamidou Diallo.

“The Detroit Pistons have exercised the team option for the contract of Hamidou Diallo while Cory Joseph has opted in to return for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Pistons have declined the options for the contracts of Luka Garza and Frank Jackson for the upcoming season.”

With the 2022 NBA free agency period beginning on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET, it would not be surprising at all to see the Detroit Pistons involved, whether it be signing a veteran role player or taking on another expiring contract via trade.

Nation, which free agents do you believe the Pistons should consider when free agency begins on Thursday?

