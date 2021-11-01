Detroit Pistons assign three players to Motor City Cruise

by

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have assigned three players to the Motor City Cruise.

On Monday, the Pistons announced they have assigned Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza to their G League affiliate.

Nation, which of these three players do you think has the best chance to make an impact on the Pistons in the future?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.