Detroit Pistons assign three players to Motor City Cruise

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have assigned three players to the Motor City Cruise.

On Monday, the Pistons announced they have assigned Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza to their G League affiliate.

Nation, which of these three players do you think has the best chance to make an impact on the Pistons in the future?

The Detroit Pistons announced today that guard Saben Lee, forward Isaiah Livers and center Luka Garza has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise, the team's G League affiliate. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 1, 2021