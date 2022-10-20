Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegation of workplace misconduct

According to a report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

In his story, Wojnarowski said that Murphy has been “out of the Pistons’ offices” for about a week now after the organization found out about the allegations.

As noted by Wojnarowski, Murphy was promoted by the Pistons to assistant GM back this past summer after beginning as the franchise’s G League GM in 2021.

Prior to coming to the Detroit Pistons, Murphy had spent the previous two decades as a college coach, including 10 years at Eastern Michigan as head coach.

What did Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver say about Rob Murphy?

Here is what Troy Weaver said about Murphy to the Detroit Free Press back in June.

“Rob is a trusted friend and more importantly a proven basketball mind,” Weaver told me. “His success at all levels gives me confidence that he will continue to excel as an executive on the professional level.” Via Detroit Free Press

At that time, Murphy told the Detroit Free Press that he is “proud to be embedded into the fabric of the Motor City.”