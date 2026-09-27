Detroit Pistons Sign Former All-Big Ten Guard

The Detroit Pistons are adding another familiar face to their preseason roster.

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NBA insider Keith Smith reported Sunday that Detroit has signed wing Brice Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract, citing a league source. RealGM subsequently reported that Williams is expected to return to the Motor City Cruise after the NBA preseason.

Williams is not a random camp addition. The 6-foot-5 wing spent last season with the Cruise, appearing in 41 games and averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 46% from the field and an impressive 43% from 3-point range.

Detroit has spent much of the offseason sorting through its roster around its established core, with questions ranging from the ongoing Jalen Duren contract situation to how the team’s young players fit into the rotation.

Williams Gets Another Look From Detroit

Williams originally entered the professional ranks after going undrafted in 2025 following an outstanding final season at Nebraska. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors while setting Nebraska’s single-season scoring record with 713 points.

The most interesting number now is his 43% shooting from deep with the Cruise. Detroit has continued looking for shooting around its core, making Williams’ development worth watching as camp approaches.

An Exhibit 10 contract does not guarantee Williams a place on the regular-season roster. For Detroit, this is a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a player already familiar with the organization before he potentially returns to Grand Rapids.

The Pistons have bigger roster decisions ahead, including how players such as Jalen Duren fit into Detroit’s long-term plans. Williams is fighting for something much simpler: another chance to prove he belongs.