Detroit Pistons bring aboard another player with 10-day hardship contract

Thanks to the ongoing upswing in COVID-19 cases around professional sports leagues, the NBA has taken steps to provide some relief to their teams. They’ve introduced “hardship contracts”, which is a temporary roster spot allowing teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit.

The Detroit Pistons, who have several players on their COVID-19 protocol list and have announced a handful of hardship deals, have announced another. They’re signing Sioux Falls center Micah Potter:

The Detroit Pistons are signing center Micah Potter of NBA G League’s Sioux Falls on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2021

Potter is averaging 14.1 PPG and 10.7 RPG in the G-League this season.