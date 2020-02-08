25.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons once broke promise to newest player, John Henson

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Pistons once broke promise to newest player, John Henson

On Thursday, just prior to the NBA trade deadline passing, the Detroit Pistons traded C Andre Drummond to the...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Thursday, just prior to the NBA trade deadline passing, the Detroit Pistons traded C Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In return, the Pistons received John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a 2023 second-round pick.

On Saturday, Henson made his debut with the Pistons and he made the most of it as he went 6-for-6 from the floor for 12 points in just 18 minutes of action.

Following the game, Henson told James Edwards III of The Athletic that the Pistons once promised him they would select him with the No. 9 pick but called him when Andre Drummond dropped.

Henson is currently in the final year of his contract so it will be interesting to see if the Pistons try to re-sign him in the offseason or he is just around for the remainder of this season.

