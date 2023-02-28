Merch
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons buy out Nerlens Noel’s contract

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly bought out the contract of veteran center Nerlens Noel. Noel, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks last summer, appeared in only 14 games this season for the Pistons. He was due $9.24 million this season and had a team option worth $9.68 million for next season. The terms of the buyout agreement, including how much money Noel gave up, were not disclosed. With Noel's departure, the Pistons now have an open roster spot to use in free agency or to sign another young player.

The Big Picture: Pistons' Youth Movement Continues

The Detroit Pistons have been rebuilding with a focus on youth, and the buyout of Noel is another step in that direction. The Pistons have several promising young players, including Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, and they will look to add to their core in free agency and the draft. By waiving Noel, the Pistons are freeing up salary cap space and a roster spot to potentially sign another young player or add a veteran to mentor the team's young core.

