Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham could miss remainder of season

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham would take a big step forward for the Detroit Pistons. So far in 12 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for a while, and possibly the rest of the season.

How long will Cade Cunningham be out for the Detroit Pistons?

According to reports, Cunningham is out indefinitely and he could end up needing shin surgery.

Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Pistons suspect Cunningham could have a hairline fracture in his shin.

“The Pistons suspect that a hairline stress fracture in his shin is the underlying cause for Cunningham’s shin soreness, league sources told the Free Press on Saturday, and the team is preparing to be without its budding point guard for an extended period of time. The Pistons initially set a five-game re-evaluation timeline for Cunningham’s return, which would’ve been Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.”

If Cunningham does end up needing surgery for a hairline stress fracture in his shin, it is likely that he would miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

As noted by Jeff Stotts, the average time lost for stress-related tibia injuries that require surgery is 61 games. The Pistons have 65 games remaining on their schedule.