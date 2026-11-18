The Detroit Pistons are riding high following one of their most impressive wins of the season, but Wednesday’s injury report delivered some news that fans certainly didn’t want to see.

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Just hours before Detroit’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced that Cade Cunningham is questionable with right knee soreness, adding its biggest star to an already lengthy list of injured players.

The news comes one night after Cunningham scored 27 points in Detroit’s 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a win that snapped San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Pistons may now have to attempt to build on that momentum without their best player.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Includes Six Players

According to the NBA’s official November 18 injury report, the Pistons have ruled out four players for Wednesday’s matchup, while two others are listed as questionable.

Here is the full injury report released ahead of the game:

Player Injury Status Cade Cunningham Right knee soreness Questionable Jalen Duren Right hamstring strain Out Ron Holland II Left knee contusion / bone bruise Out Isaiah Joe Right hip contusion Questionable Taurean Prince Right knee soreness Out Duncan Robinson Left quadriceps strain Out

Cunningham’s appearance on the report is particularly concerning because he has been carrying such a significant offensive load for Detroit. The Pistons have already been forced to navigate several important injuries, and potentially losing their leading scorer would create another major challenge.

Duren’s continued absence also leaves Detroit shorthanded in the frontcourt, while Robinson’s injury takes an important perimeter shooting option out of the rotation. With Holland and Prince unavailable as well, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has some significant lineup decisions to make.

Can the Pistons Overcome Another Injury Setback?

The timing certainly isn’t ideal, especially considering how well Detroit played Tuesday night against San Antonio. Cunningham led the way offensively, while Daniss Jenkins contributed 25 points as the Pistons handed the Spurs their first loss in 13 games.

Detroit has already shown that it can compete while missing important contributors, but Cunningham’s potential absence would present an entirely different test. His ability to create offense, distribute the basketball, and make plays in critical moments isn’t something that can easily be replaced.

Wednesday’s matchup against New Orleans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. For now, the biggest question is whether Cunningham’s knee soreness will keep him on the sidelines or whether he’ll be cleared to play.

One thing is certain: the Pistons could use some better injury luck, and preferably sooner rather than later.