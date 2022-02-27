Detroit Pistons call up pair of draft picks prior to game vs. Hornets

On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons will look to get back in the win column when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

In advance of the game, the Pistons announced they have recalled 2021 NBA Draft picks Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise.

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) February 27, 2022

From ESPN:

Detroit Pistons (14-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Detroit will play on Sunday.

The Hornets are 20-18 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 17-23 against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are 10-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 141-119 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.