Detroit Pistons celebrate in locker room after winning first NBA Championship [Video]

On June 13, 1989, the Detroit Pistons made history by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers to win their first NBA Championship.

Following their 4-game sweep over the Lakers, the Pistons celebrated like they never had before.

Here is a vintage WXYZ video featuring Don Shane with Isiah Thomas inside the locker room celebration.

Detroit Pistons win 1989 NBA Championship

After finally getting past Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Detroit Pistons marched on to the NBA Finals and made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In fact, the Pistons swept the Lakers, including winning Game 3 and Game 4 on the road in Los Angeles.

Game Date Away Team Result Home Team
Game 1: Tuesday, June 6 Lakers 97–109 (0–1) Pistons
Game 2: Thursday, June 8 Lakers 105–108 (0–2) Pistons
Game 3: Sunday, June 11 Pistons 114–110 (3–0) Lakers
Game 4: Tuesday, June 13 Pistons 105–97 (4–0) Lakers

The NBA Finals included a whopping six future Hall of Fame players (Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy), two future Hall of Fame coaches (Chuck Daly and Pat Riley), and three future Hall of Fame officials (Hugh Evans, Darrell Garretson, and Earl Strom)

Here is another fun video from when the Detroit Pistons won their first-ever NBA Championship.

