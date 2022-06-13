Detroit Pistons celebrate in locker room after winning first NBA Championship [Video]

On June 13, 1989, the Detroit Pistons made history by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers to win their first NBA Championship.

Following their 4-game sweep over the Lakers, the Pistons celebrated like they never had before.

Here is a vintage WXYZ video featuring Don Shane with Isiah Thomas inside the locker room celebration.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Warriors Dynasty Continues

On this day in 1989, the #Pistons won their first NBA championship. Take a look at this vintage @WXYZDetroit video, featuring Don Shane with @IsiahThomas inside the locker room celebration. pic.twitter.com/kl7eGSxXPJ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 13, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Who should the Detroit Pistons pick in the NBA Draft?

Detroit Pistons win 1989 NBA Championship

After finally getting past Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Detroit Pistons marched on to the NBA Finals and made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In fact, the Pistons swept the Lakers, including winning Game 3 and Game 4 on the road in Los Angeles.

Game Date Away Team Result Home Team Game 1: Tuesday, June 6 Lakers 97–109 (0–1) Pistons Game 2: Thursday, June 8 Lakers 105–108 (0–2) Pistons Game 3: Sunday, June 11 Pistons 114–110 (3–0) Lakers Game 4: Tuesday, June 13 Pistons 105–97 (4–0) Lakers

The NBA Finals included a whopping six future Hall of Fame players (Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy), two future Hall of Fame coaches (Chuck Daly and Pat Riley), and three future Hall of Fame officials (Hugh Evans, Darrell Garretson, and Earl Strom)

Here is another fun video from when the Detroit Pistons won their first-ever NBA Championship.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

