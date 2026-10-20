The Detroit Pistons couldn’t have scripted a more thrilling start to the 2026-27 NBA season. After trailing the Boston Celtics by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, Detroit unleashed an incredible 23-0 fourth-quarter run to complete a stunning 121-113 comeback victory Tuesday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

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With their backs against the wall against one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented teams, the Pistons showed exactly why expectations are so high heading into the new season. Led by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and an unexpected spark from Javonte Green, Detroit turned what appeared to be a disappointing opening-day defeat into an unforgettable victory.

The comeback was especially impressive considering Boston received a spectacular 38-point performance from Paul George. But when it mattered most, Detroit completely took over the game.

How Boston Built Its 22-Point Lead

The Pistons started the afternoon competitively, trailing Boston just 28-27 after the first quarter. However, the Celtics began pulling away in the second, outscoring Detroit 30-18 to take a 58-45 advantage into halftime.

Things became even more concerning in the third quarter as Boston pushed its lead to 22 points. With George knocking down shots from everywhere and the Pistons struggling to establish any offensive rhythm, Detroit appeared headed toward a frustrating season-opening loss.

But the Pistons weren’t finished.

Detroit Pistons Comeback Hinged on an Incredible 23-0 Run

Detroit began chipping away at Boston’s lead during the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 88-82 heading into the final period. Then came the decisive fourth-quarter explosion, as the Pistons put together a remarkable 23-0 scoring run that completely flipped the momentum.

The Pistons outscored Boston 39-25 in the fourth quarter, completing their comeback and securing an eight-point victory. After trailing by 22 points earlier in the second half, Detroit finished the afternoon celebrating a victory that seemed nearly impossible.

The matchup featured two teams that finished atop the Eastern Conference standings last season. Detroit entered the afternoon determined to prove that its 60-win campaign wasn’t a one-year fluke, and its remarkable comeback delivered an immediate statement.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren Lead Detroit Pistons

Cunningham finished with 22 points and eight assists, helping orchestrate Detroit’s comeback while making several important plays down the stretch. The Pistons’ franchise cornerstone also grabbed four rebounds and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Duren matched Cunningham with 22 points while collecting nine rebounds, continuing the aggressive offensive play he demonstrated during the preseason. The recently extended center shot 8-for-13 from the field and converted six of his seven free throws, providing an important interior presence throughout the afternoon.

As we previously highlighted, Duren entered the regular season showing encouraging signs of improvement following his five-year, $200 million contract extension. His opening-day performance reinforced just how important he will be to Detroit’s championship aspirations.

Robinson also delivered a terrific performance, finishing with 21 points while connecting on five of his nine three-point attempts. His perimeter shooting gave the Pistons the spacing they desperately needed to attack Boston’s defense.

But perhaps the biggest surprise came from Green, who exploded for 19 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-8 from three-point range. Green also finished with a game-high plus-21 rating in his 18 minutes, demonstrating the impact he had on Detroit’s comeback.

Ausar Thompson contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, adding another strong all-around performance to Detroit’s opening-day victory. His energy and rebounding helped the Pistons battle back after Boston controlled much of the first half.

Paul George Explodes, But Celtics Fall Apart Late

For much of the afternoon, George appeared ready to spoil Detroit’s season opener single-handedly. The veteran forward finished with a game-high 38 points, shooting 12-for-21 from the field and an outstanding 7-for-12 from three-point range.

George also recorded five steals, providing Boston with scoring and defensive production in his Celtics debut. His performance was one of the biggest reasons Boston built such a commanding lead before Detroit’s remarkable turnaround.

However, Jayson Tatum endured a difficult shooting afternoon, finishing with just 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting, including 0-for-7 from three-point range. Tatum did contribute 11 assists, but Detroit’s defense prevented the Celtics superstar from finding his usual scoring rhythm.

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard each added 17 points, while Sam Hauser contributed 11 off the bench. Despite those contributions, Boston simply couldn’t withstand Detroit’s fourth-quarter surge.

The Celtics entered the season with a dramatically different roster after acquiring George in the offseason. As the opening-day matchup preview detailed, Boston was hoping its revamped lineup could maintain its place among the Eastern Conference’s elite.

Instead, Detroit delivered the first major comeback of the new NBA season.

Pistons Make a Statement in First Game of 2026-27 Season

There were plenty of questions about whether Detroit could build on last season’s 60-win performance, especially with several offseason changes to its rotation. Tuesday’s victory offered an immediate reminder of the toughness and resilience that helped turn the Pistons into Eastern Conference contenders.

As we previously reported ahead of the season opener, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff entered the season emphasizing the importance of playing with the same competitive identity that fueled last year’s success. That mentality was on full display as Detroit refused to surrender despite facing a seemingly overwhelming deficit.

The Pistons weren’t perfect, and falling behind by 22 points is hardly a recipe for sustainable success. But their ability to rally against a talented Boston team, especially behind a 23-0 fourth-quarter run, should give Detroit fans plenty of reasons to feel excited.

Detroit opens the 2026-27 season at 1-0 after one of the most dramatic comebacks imaginable. And if Tuesday’s performance is any indication, the Pistons intend to make this season another memorable one.