Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond comments on trade rumors

The NBA Trade Deadline is this afternoon at 3:00 PM EST, and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is at the center of several trade rumors that have the big center leaving the only NBA home he’s ever known.

However, he seemed to downplay the rumors that he’s been appearing in, saying instead that he’s been hearing that kind of stuff for several years now and that he’s just going to keep going until something happens.

“I mean, I’ve been hearing that for the past four years,” Drummond said with a smile. “It doesn’t phase me….I’m going to keep playing until whatever happens happens.”

Drummond put up 31 points with 19 rebounds and four assists during Detroit’s 116-108 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday night. Should he remain a Piston through the end of the season, he can pick up a player option for $28.7 million, though it’s expected that he’d decline that option and become a free agent.

Among the reported teams interested in acquiring Drummond include the Los Angeles Clippers, the Charlotte Hornets, the Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks recently backed out of a potential deal that would have sent Drummond south.