Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood “fully recovered” from coronavirus

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The National Basketball Association promptly shut down gameplay upon the discovery that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

A handful of other players have tested positive for the illness, including Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart. Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was also infected – but his latest health update is nothing but great news.

According to his agent Adam Pensack, Wood is “feeling great and fully recovered.”

The Pistons and Jazz met up at Little Caesars Arena on March 7, with Wood tasked with guarding Gobert for most of the night. The NBA made the decision to shut down gameplay a few nights later.

– – Quote via Dana Guaruder of the Detroit Free Press Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

