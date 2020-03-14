Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources of The Athletic, Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

Wood and his Pistons teammates played against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Saturday. Gobert has also tested positive for the virus.