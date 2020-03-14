36.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 14, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Several NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

As the NHL and NBA seasons have been put on hiatus, we've seen several acts of generosity from players...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Minnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure

During the offseason leading up to the 2019 campaign, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn went all-in when it...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources of The Athletic, Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

- Advertisement -

Wood and his Pistons teammates played against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Saturday. Gobert has also tested positive for the virus.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMinnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure
Next articleSeveral NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Several NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

As the NHL and NBA seasons have been put on hiatus, we've seen several acts of generosity from players...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources of The Athletic, Wood has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Minnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure

Arnold Powell - 0
During the offseason leading up to the 2019 campaign, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn went all-in when it came to the tight end...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay don’t care about no coronavirus

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 is in the United States and the cases continue to rise as the days go by. On Friday, President Trump issued enacted a State...
Read more
U of M News

Jim Harbaugh adds former player to Michigan coaching staff

Arnold Powell - 0
According to Joe Staab, he is joining the Michigan coaching staff. https://twitter.com/CoachStaab/status/1238197125655048192?s=20 Wolverines Wire is reporting that Staab, who played for Jim Harbaugh while he coached...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. http://gty.im/1168312628 And unfortunately,...
Read more

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Following the pausing of the NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the league has seen some extraordinary acts of generosity. Several players,...
Read more

Detroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
Blake Griffin is the man! With the NBA suspending the season, there has been major concern amongst hourly workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Well,...
Read more

Top 10 moments in Detroit sports history

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If you are from Michigan, you are most likely a fan of Detroit sports. Depending on your age, you have been able to see...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.