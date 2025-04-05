Detroit Pistons Clinch Berth in NBA Playoffs!

DEEEEETROIT BASKETBALLLLLL!!!!!!

Break out the confetti, Detroit — the Pistons are headed back to the playoffs!

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons took care of business in a big way, knocking off the Toronto Raptors 117-105 on the road and officially punching their ticket to the NBA postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season. And yes, it feels every bit as good as it sounds.

Malik Beasley Detroit Pistons Post NBA Trade Deadline Starting Lineup Detroit Pistons sign Tosan Evbuomwan Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson Jalen Duren joins Wilt Chamberlain Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu Stanley Umude Ruled Out For Season Malachi Flynn Scores 50 points Detroit Pistons To Make Major Changes

Jalen Duren, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Malik Beasley Show Out

With Cade Cunningham sidelined and Isaiah Stewart still serving his suspension, the Pistons needed someone to step up — and several guys answered the call.

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 23 points, while Jalen Duren was an absolute monster, dropping 21 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, and dishing out six assists. Malik Beasley added another 21 points to the mix, and just like that, Detroit left no doubt they were playoff-bound.

Playoff Bound and Rolling

Now sitting at 43-34 with five games left, the Pistons are locked into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, currently holding onto the No. 5 seed — just a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. Not bad for a team that’s been counted out more than once this season.

Detroit fans, soak this one in. After years of rebuilds, heartbreak, and growing pains, the Pistons are officially back in the postseason — and they’re not just sneaking in, they’re storming in.

DEEEEEETROIT BASKETBALLLLLLL!!!!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?