Detroit Pistons Clinch Berth in NBA Playoffs!

Break out the confetti, Detroit — the Pistons are headed back to the playoffs!

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons took care of business in a big way, knocking off the Toronto Raptors 117-105 on the road and officially punching their ticket to the NBA postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season. And yes, it feels every bit as good as it sounds.

Jalen Duren, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Malik Beasley Show Out

With Cade Cunningham sidelined and Isaiah Stewart still serving his suspension, the Pistons needed someone to step up — and several guys answered the call.

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 23 points, while Jalen Duren was an absolute monster, dropping 21 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, and dishing out six assists. Malik Beasley added another 21 points to the mix, and just like that, Detroit left no doubt they were playoff-bound.

Playoff Bound and Rolling

Now sitting at 43-34 with five games left, the Pistons are locked into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, currently holding onto the No. 5 seed — just a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. Not bad for a team that’s been counted out more than once this season.

Detroit fans, soak this one in. After years of rebuilds, heartbreak, and growing pains, the Pistons are officially back in the postseason — and they’re not just sneaking in, they’re storming in.

DEEEEEETROIT BASKETBALLLLLLL!!!!