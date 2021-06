Sharing is caring!

When the matchup was set, very few people gave the Detroit Pistons any chance at all to defeat Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

But that is exactly what the Pistons did in 2004 as they defeated the Lakers in what has always been referred to as the “5-game sweep.”

Here is Game 5 as it was seen on television back in 2004…without the commercials!