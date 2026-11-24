The Detroit Pistons have dropped back-to-back games, and unfortunately, their best player continues to deal with a lingering knee issue. As the Pistons prepare to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, Cade Cunningham once again finds himself on the injury report.

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According to the NBA’s official Tuesday morning injury report, Cunningham is listed as probable with right knee soreness. While that designation suggests he will likely play against Orlando, the fact that the injury continues to be an issue is certainly something worth monitoring.

Cade Cunningham Injury Has Lingered for Nearly a Week

Cunningham previously missed Detroit’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans before being listed as probable against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Nearly a week after the knee soreness initially landed him on the injury report, Cunningham is still dealing with the issue.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham Coming Off Unusual Performance

During Sunday’s 107-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting while dishing out 15 assists. It marked the first time this season that the Pistons superstar failed to reach double figures in scoring.

Following the loss, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended Cunningham’s performance, explaining that Atlanta’s defensive approach forced him to become more of a facilitator than a scorer.

“I think he made the right basketball play,” Bickerstaff said. “They (Hawks) were putting two bodies on him all the time and he was making the right plays and that’s how you end up with 15 assists.”

There is no indication that Cunningham’s knee injury has worsened, and his probable designation is certainly encouraging. Still, considering how important he is to Detroit’s success, the lingering soreness deserves attention.

Detroit Pistons Cannot Afford to Lose Cunningham

Cunningham is currently averaging 24.2 points, 8.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for a Pistons team that enters Tuesday’s contest with a 10-6 record. With Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, Taurean Prince and Ebuka Okorie already ruled out against Orlando, Detroit can hardly afford another significant injury.

As important as Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup is, keeping Cunningham healthy for the long haul is considerably more important. Hopefully, the Pistons superstar can put this lingering knee issue behind him sooner rather than later.