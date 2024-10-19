Detroit Pistons Could Make Trade On Saturday

According to NBA Insider Keith Smith, the Detroit Pistons are in a prime position to make a trade before the weekend wraps up. Smith reported on Saturday morning that several NBA teams are actively engaged in discussions to offload salary and create roster space, particularly those close to the luxury tax threshold.

“Talking to teams this morning, there are a lot of trade conversations from luxury tax teams involving moving off some salary. Teams are angling to move some salary to create openings to keep other players. Today is shaping up to be a very busy NBA transaction day!” Smith tweeted.

According to Smith, the Pistons, with an open roster spot and a significant $10.2 million in cap space, are well-positioned to capitalize on these trade talks. Detroit has reportedly informed other teams that they are open to absorbing smaller contracts in exchange for draft pick compensation, a league source told Spotrac.

With the Pistons showing flexibility and a willingness to take on contracts, fans should stay tuned as the team could be involved in a move that could set them up with future assets. Keep an eye out as the trade market heats up!