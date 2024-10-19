fb
Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeDetroit PistonsDetroit Pistons Could Make Trade On Saturday
Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Could Make Trade On Saturday

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

According to NBA Insider Keith Smith, the Detroit Pistons are in a prime position to make a trade before the weekend wraps up. Smith reported on Saturday morning that several NBA teams are actively engaged in discussions to offload salary and create roster space, particularly those close to the luxury tax threshold.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson Monte Morris Jared Rhoden Malcolm Cazalon Austin Reaves Tim Hardaway Jr. Zavier Simpson Damian Lillard Detroit Pistons land Pascal Siakam Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

“Talking to teams this morning, there are a lot of trade conversations from luxury tax teams involving moving off some salary. Teams are angling to move some salary to create openings to keep other players. Today is shaping up to be a very busy NBA transaction day!” Smith tweeted.

According to Smith, the Pistons, with an open roster spot and a significant $10.2 million in cap space, are well-positioned to capitalize on these trade talks. Detroit has reportedly informed other teams that they are open to absorbing smaller contracts in exchange for draft pick compensation, a league source told Spotrac.

With the Pistons showing flexibility and a willingness to take on contracts, fans should stay tuned as the team could be involved in a move that could set them up with future assets. Keep an eye out as the trade market heats up!

Previous article
Report: Detroit Tigers Poach Shane Farrell From Toronto Blue Jays
Next article
NFL Considering BOLD Move To Slow Down Kickers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions