With the 2022 NBA Draft now behind us, Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has now shifted his full attention towards the 2022 free agency period, which kicks off on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Weaver seemingly hit the jackpot on draft night as the Pistons walked away with G Jaden Ivey (No. 5 overall pick) and F/C Jalen Duren (No. 13 overall pick), who was acquired via a trade.

But as we look at the Pistons’ current roster, there is no question about it that they should add a pure shooter to the mix before the 2022-23 season begins.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Relax Pistons fans, Troy Weaver's got this

Detroit Pistons could target 2 former Michigan State players

On Wednesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press released an article in which he looks at eight free agents the Detroit Pistons could target and two former Michigan State Spartans made the cut.

Those players are G Gary Harris and G Bryn Forbes.

Here is what Sankofa II has to say about the Pistons’ potential interest in Harris and Forbes.

Gary Harris, G, Orlando

2021-22 stats: 11.1 ppg, 43.4% shooting, 38.4% from 3

One of two Michigan State basketball alumni on this list, Harris would plug a big hole as a shooting guard who can knock down 3-pointers and hold his own defensively. His 38.4% clip from 3 last season is among the best marks of his career.

Bryn Forbes, G, Denver

2021-22 stats: 8.8 points, 41.4% from 3

The second Spartan to appear on this list, Forbes’ best skill in college — outside shooting — has also been his most reliable skill in the NBA. He’s undersized at 6 feet 2 and doesn’t offer much as a playmaker or defender, but the Pistons could compensate by playing him next to a bigger guard, such as Cade Cunningham or Killian Hayes.

Here is the full list of players that Omari Sankofa II believes could be on the Pistons’ radar.

Malik Monk, G, LA Lakers

Gary Harris, G, Orlando

Wesley Matthews, G, Milwaukee

Joe Ingles, F, Portland

Bryn Forbes, G, Denver

Otto Porter, F, Golden State

Donte DiVincenzo, G, Sacramento

T.J. Warren, F, Indiana

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Pistons sign either Gary Harris or Bryn Forbes? If not, who do you think should be their priority target in free agency?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

