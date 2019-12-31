Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose seemingly unhappy with limited playing time

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose decided to sign with the Detroit Pistons this summer on a two-year deal in hopes of helping them advance further in the playoffs.

While Rose has been solid for Detroit, the team around him hasn’t been. Their blowout loss last night to the Utah Jazz was the second straight loss kicking off their six-game road swing, meaning they now sit at 12-22: good for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Afterwards, Rose spoke out about his playing time, and it doesn’t sound like he’s too pleased about it.

“I feel good, but it’s not up to me with the minutes. It’s up to the coaching staff and the (medical) staff. Of course, I want to be out there, but I guess they see something I don’t, and they’re worried about me.”

Rose then added that he’s more than capable of playing more minutes than he’s being given, despite his long history of injuries.

“It’s all up to them. It’s not me. Can I play them? Yes, if that’s what you’re asking me. I can play the minutes.”

Rose is averaging 16.8 points with 5.9 assists per game in his first season in Detroit, where he’s been coming off the bench rather than starting despite an injury to starting guard Reggie Jackson.

– – Quotes courtesy of Twitter account of Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press Link– –