29.3 F
Detroit
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose seemingly unhappy with limited playing time

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia releases statement on fired assistants

On New Year’s Eve, news broke that the Detroit Lions had fired six assistant coaches. Here is the statement from...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions fire 6 assistant coaches

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have fired six assistant coaches. From Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: The Lions fired...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN names former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson as decade’s best receiver

This won't be a surprise to anyone! Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was named by ESPN as the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose decided to sign with the Detroit Pistons this summer on a two-year deal in hopes of helping them advance further in the playoffs.

While Rose has been solid for Detroit, the team around him hasn’t been. Their blowout loss last night to the Utah Jazz was the second straight loss kicking off their six-game road swing, meaning they now sit at 12-22: good for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Afterwards, Rose spoke out about his playing time, and it doesn’t sound like he’s too pleased about it.

“I feel good, but it’s not up to me with the minutes. It’s up to the coaching staff and the (medical) staff. Of course, I want to be out there, but I guess they see something I don’t, and they’re worried about me.”

Rose then added that he’s more than capable of playing more minutes than he’s being given, despite his long history of injuries.

“It’s all up to them. It’s not me. Can I play them? Yes, if that’s what you’re asking me. I can play the minutes.”

Rose is averaging 16.8 points with 5.9 assists per game in his first season in Detroit, where he’s been coming off the bench rather than starting despite an injury to starting guard Reggie Jackson.

– – Quotes courtesy of Twitter account of Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press Link– –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions sign trio of players on New Year’s Eve
Next articleJim Harbaugh, Nick Saban describe mutual respect for one another

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia releases statement on fired assistants

On New Year’s Eve, news broke that the Detroit Lions had fired six assistant coaches. Here is the statement from...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions fire 6 assistant coaches

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have fired six assistant coaches. From Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: The Lions fired strength coach Harold Nash, special-teams...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN names former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson as decade’s best receiver

Michael Whitaker - 0
This won't be a surprise to anyone! Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was named by ESPN as the decade's best wide receiver. In...
Read more
College Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban describe mutual respect for one another

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide will get together tomorrow for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Both head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose seemingly unhappy with limited playing time

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose decided to sign with the Detroit Pistons this summer on a two-year deal in hopes of helping them advance...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Short-handed Pistons lose on the road to the Utah Jazz

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (12-22) couldn't get it done tonight, losing to the Utah Jazz (21-12) on the road 104-81. Including tonight's game, the Pistons...
Read more

Pistons HC Dwane Casey won’t comment on what happens “behind closed doors” with Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons dropped their sixth game in their past seven in blowout fashion on Saturday night to the San Antonio Spurs. The home...
Read more

San Antonio gets their revenge, Pistons lose on the road

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (12-21) couldn't get it done on the road tonight, losing to the San Antonio Spurs (13-18) 136-109. The Spurs likely had...
Read more

Pistons get a much-needed home win against the Washington Wizards

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (12-20) were able to take care of business at home against the Washington Wizards (9-21), defeating the Wizards 132-102. This was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.