The Detroit Pistons have a major financial decision coming regarding Duncan Robinson.

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And if the veteran sharpshooter keeps playing the way he has through the first eight games of the 2026-27 season, that decision might become pretty simple.

Robinson, 32, is averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 47.9% from three-point range.

Those are impressive numbers for anyone, especially a player who entered the season with only $2 million of his nearly $16 million salary guaranteed.

But here’s where things get interesting.

The Pistons have until Jan. 10, 2027, before Robinson’s full salary becomes guaranteed.

That means Detroit will have to decide whether to commit the remaining money or part ways with one of its most productive offensive players.

At this point, the answer seems rather obvious.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Duncan Robinson Is Making His Case

Robinson has been exactly what the Pistons needed alongside Cade Cunningham.

Actually, he’s been even better than expected.

According to his official NBA player statistics, Robinson is averaging 19.0 points while shooting 47.4% from the field and 47.9% from beyond the arc through eight games.

He has been particularly impressive in his last two outings.

On Nov. 2, Robinson knocked down six three-pointers and finished with 24 points during Detroit’s 124-91 victory over Charlotte.

Two nights later, he was even better.

Robinson scored 27 points and connected on seven three-pointers against Philadelphia, giving him 51 points and 13 made threes over two games.

Not bad for a guy whose contract was structured to give Detroit flexibility.

As we previously reported during Detroit’s hot start, Robinson has provided the outside shooting that the Pistons desperately needed around Cunningham.

He’s also doing more than simply standing behind the three-point line.

Robinson has shown improvement attacking aggressive closeouts and getting to the free-throw line, making him a more difficult player to defend.

Detroit Pistons Have a $16 Million Deadline Approaching

Here’s the financial situation.

According to NBA contract information maintained by Over the Apron, Robinson’s $15,992,957 salary for the 2026-27 season becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10.

Currently, only $2 million is guaranteed.

That means Detroit has a little more than two months to determine whether keeping Robinson is worth committing approximately $14 million in additional guaranteed salary.

There is another interesting wrinkle.

Robinson’s contract also includes approximately $15.15 million in non-guaranteed salary for the 2027-28 season.

That gives the Pistons flexibility beyond this season.

And flexibility matters for a team with championship aspirations and a substantial financial investment in its young core.

But so does winning.

Detroit has already made an important decision involving Robinson once before.

Back in July, the Pistons reportedly decided against waiving Robinson, choosing to keep the veteran rather than create additional salary-cap space.

So far, that decision looks pretty smart.

Should the Pistons Even Consider Moving On?

There is always a temptation to prioritize financial flexibility, particularly with an NBA roster that continues getting more expensive.

But there’s a difference between saving money and weakening your basketball team.

Robinson’s shooting creates space for Cunningham, gives Detroit another legitimate scoring threat, and forces opposing defenses to respect someone other than the team’s franchise player.

Could the Pistons eventually explore Robinson’s trade value? Certainly.

Would another team be interested in an established shooter capable of producing this kind of offense? It’s reasonable to think so.

But there has been no confirmed report that Detroit is shopping Robinson, and his early-season production provides a pretty compelling argument for keeping him.

The Pistons are 6-2, and Robinson has been a major reason for their success.

Eight games don’t guarantee an entire season of outstanding production.

Still, unless something changes dramatically before Jan. 10, Detroit should have little trouble justifying Robinson’s salary.

Sometimes the smartest move isn’t making a trade or saving a few dollars.

Sometimes it’s keeping the guy who’s already getting the job done.