fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeDetroit PistonsDetroit Pistons Exercise Team Options For 4 Players
Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Exercise Team Options For 4 Players

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

The Detroit Pistons have made a significant move ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season by exercising team options for four key young players. The team announced that it has picked up the fourth-year options on guards Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren, both of whom were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Additionally, the Pistons exercised the third-year options for forward Ausar Thompson and guard Marcus Sasser, first-round selections from the 2023 draft.

Ausar Thompson already embracing Ausar Thompson Out for Season

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Ivey, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is coming off a strong second season where he averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. Known for his explosiveness and scoring ability, Ivey has continued to develop into one of Detroit’s key offensive weapons. Meanwhile, Duren, who was acquired from the New York Knicks during the 2022 draft, emerged as a double-double machine last season, putting up 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. His dominance on the boards and shot-blocking presence have made him a cornerstone of the Pistons’ frontcourt.

Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser

Ausar Thompson, selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft, had a promising rookie season, showcasing his versatility by averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. His defensive abilities and athleticism made an immediate impact on both ends of the court. Sasser, acquired via a trade in the first round of the same draft, delivered solid production off the bench. He posted 8.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 37.5% from three-point range, along with 3.3 assists, establishing himself as a key playmaker in Detroit’s young backcourt.

What’s Next for the Pistons?

The Pistons are continuing to build around a young core with an exciting blend of talent and potential. As these players develop, the team’s future looks bright, and expectations are high as they enter the 2024-25 season. The Pistons will tip off their season at home, hosting the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena, with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Previous article
Detroit Pistons Sign Cole Swider Prior to Season Opener
Next article
Dan Campbell Defends Highly Criticized Decision Vs. Vikings
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Article sucks on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Joe nameth on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Rev on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Spanky on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Matt on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Bob on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Danielle Liberty on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions