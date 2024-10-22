Detroit Pistons Exercise Team Options For 4 Players

The Detroit Pistons have made a significant move ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season by exercising team options for four key young players. The team announced that it has picked up the fourth-year options on guards Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren, both of whom were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Additionally, the Pistons exercised the third-year options for forward Ausar Thompson and guard Marcus Sasser, first-round selections from the 2023 draft.

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Ivey, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is coming off a strong second season where he averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. Known for his explosiveness and scoring ability, Ivey has continued to develop into one of Detroit’s key offensive weapons. Meanwhile, Duren, who was acquired from the New York Knicks during the 2022 draft, emerged as a double-double machine last season, putting up 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. His dominance on the boards and shot-blocking presence have made him a cornerstone of the Pistons’ frontcourt.

Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser

Ausar Thompson, selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft, had a promising rookie season, showcasing his versatility by averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. His defensive abilities and athleticism made an immediate impact on both ends of the court. Sasser, acquired via a trade in the first round of the same draft, delivered solid production off the bench. He posted 8.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 37.5% from three-point range, along with 3.3 assists, establishing himself as a key playmaker in Detroit’s young backcourt.

What’s Next for the Pistons?

The Pistons are continuing to build around a young core with an exciting blend of talent and potential. As these players develop, the team’s future looks bright, and expectations are high as they enter the 2024-25 season. The Pistons will tip off their season at home, hosting the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena, with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.