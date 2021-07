Sharing is caring!

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made qualifying offers to a pair of players.

Edwards is reporting that the Pistons have offered qualifying options to both Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo, making them restricted free agents.

Sources tell the @TheAthletic that Detroit has extended qualifying offers to Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo, making them restricted free agents. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 26, 2021