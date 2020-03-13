Detroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Blake Griffin is the man!

With the NBA suspending the season, there has been major concern amongst hourly workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Well, Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin is stepping up and doing his part to help out by donating $100,000 to the cause.

Breaking: #Pistons' Blake Griffin plans to donate $100,000 for workers at Little Caesars Arena: https://t.co/mzaG5ZA16r pic.twitter.com/aLRLJyB2j7 — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 13, 2020

Way to go, Blake!